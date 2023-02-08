IT Hub Azerbaijan plans to provide free training for numerous students (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 7 February 2023 13:35)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. IT Hub Azerbaijan project envisages training for 80 students in 7 specialties for 11 months, said a representative of StrategEast, Helen Uvarenko, during the opening of the "IT Hub Azerbaijan" project, Trend reports.

"At the initial stage, as part of the project, it is planned to offer free IT training for young people under 30 in a number of regions of Azerbaijan. The target audience is trainees, interns, and young industry professionals. The learning process will include student meetings, mentor-led study groups, English language courses, and webinars," she said.

On Feb. 7, Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis and Coordination of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4SIM) jointly with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the "StrategEast" enterprise launched the "IT Hub Azerbaijan" project.

At the initial stage, the project plans to offer free IT training for young people (19-30 years old) from the regions of Azerbaijan, including the cities of Ganja, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Mingachevir, Shirvan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (part of Azerbaijan). Candidates chosen from among the program's successful young people will be given jobs in foreign companies while remaining in our country.

The EBRD provided technical support to this project in the amount of $300,000.