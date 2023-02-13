Azerbaijan-Israel Chamber of Commerce eyes expanding its activities - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Azerbaijan-Israel Chamber of Commerce is focused on attracting Israeli experience in the field of innovative technologies to Azerbaijan's agriculture and education, Alex Kaplun, founder of the Azerbaijan-Israel Chamber of Commerce told reporters, Trend reports.

"Since the leadership of Azerbaijan pays special attention to the development of agriculture and education, we are focusing precisely on these fields," he said.

According to him, holding the Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum on "Agriculture and Education" will allow not only implement the Israeli experience in Azerbaijan but also unite businessmen of the two countries.

"Today, business cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan is well developed. We are aiming at strengthening our cooperation not only in this but also in many other areas," he added.