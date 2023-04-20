Baku hosts public discussions on development of tourism sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. "Tourism business: current situation and prospects" public discussions have been held in Baku today, Trend reports.

The public discussions have been held with the support of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), the State Tourism Agency, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations, the Public Council under SMBDA, and the "Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan" Public Union.

During the event, the development of the tourism sector in the post-pandemic period and the expectations of entrepreneurs were discussed, and proposals from business entities were heard.

The public discussions were attended by representatives of the relevant state agencies and business associations, as well as entrepreneurs engaged in the field of tourism.

Chairman of the Public Council under the SMBDA, Farhad Garashev, noted that the organization of public discussions on priority topics with the participation of SMEs operating in various fields remains in the spotlight. The purpose of the event, held during the revival of the tourism sector, is to study the state of this area, hear the expectations of entrepreneurs, and hold discussions on this matter.

In addition, the Chairman of the SMBDA, Orkhan Mammadov, said that the tourism field was one of the most affected during the pandemic, but, as in other areas, there is a revival in the tourism sector today. It was noted that the Agency supports the creation and development of businesses in the tourism field with the help of various methods and services and implements joint projects with the State Tourism Agency and other partners in this direction.

It was also mentioned that the Agency constantly arranges meetings with entrepreneurs engaged in the field of tourism, and conducts surveys among them. The results of these meetings and surveys revealed that the difficulties faced by entrepreneurs working in the tourism sector are related to a lack of access to financial resources, a lack of personnel, etc. In addressing these issues, it is important to simplify the lending procedure and introduce alternative financing mechanisms, as well as educate entrepreneurs in order to train professional personnel.

