Bulgarian energy minister thanks President Ilham Aliyev for support on signing of 'Solidarity Ring' MoU (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:33

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25. Minister of Energy of Bulgaria Rossen Hristov has thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for support for accelerating signing of Memorandum of Understanding on Solidarity Ring, Trend reports.

Hristov made the remark on the sidelines of a ceremony dedicated to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sofia.

"Additional initiatives are being promoted to involve other countries of the region in this initiative. Bulgaria will continue to work in this direction," he said.

According to the minister, global challenges require global strength, the countries of the region can now respond to any challenges.

"No matter how strong the economies of individual countries are, we must work towards energy security and the development of green energy," he added.