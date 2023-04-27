Russia's Kazan to host second Azerbaijan-Tatarstan business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The second Azerbaijan-Tatarstan business forum will be held in Kazan on April 28, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan.

According to the chamber, the business forum will be attended by Azerbaijani business circles interested in cooperation with enterprises and organizations of Tatarstan.

The second forum is aimed to establish closer ties between enterprises.

The Azerbaijani delegation will include representatives from a wide range of industries, including private agriculture and food industry, construction and trade, light industry, finance, information, and communication technology.

The first forum was held in November last year in Baku.