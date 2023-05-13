Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 13 May 2023 14:06 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 22.491 manat (0.65 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 15.8593 manat (0.46 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,441.1451 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 1

3,372.0520

May 8

3,441.3100

May 2

3,369.1790

May 9

3,441.3100

May 3

3,427.4550

May 10

3,452.9720

May 4

3,473.9755

May 11

3,451.3145

May 5

3,483.7675

May 12

3,418.8190

Average weekly

3,425.2858

Average weekly

3,441.1451

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 2.8948 manat (6.62 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 42.9626 manat, which was 0.1865 manat (0.43 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 1

42.6496

May 8

43.7385

May 2

42.2246

May 9

43.7385

May 3

42.9672

May 10

43.4959

May 4

43.7017

May 11

42.9964

May 5

44.2026

May 12

40.8437

Average weekly

43.1491

Average weekly

42.9626

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 30.634 manat (1.68 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 54.0923 manat (3 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,857.7821 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 1

 1,826.1230 May 8 1,8213630

May 2

 1,789.4710 May 9 1,821.3630

May 3

 1,811.2225 May 10 1,893.8935

May 4

 1,804.5160 May 11 1,900.2940

May 5

 1,787.1165 May 12 1,851.9970

Average weekly

 1,803.6898 Average weekly 1,857.7821

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 81.5235 manat (3.17 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium grew by 152.218 manat (6.12 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,640.8361 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 1

 2,542.9705 May 8 2,574.4545

May 2

 2,492.3105 May 9 2,574.4545

May 3

 2,453.4740 May 10 2,668.6770

May 4

 2,462.3395 May 11 2,730.6165

May 5

 2,491.9960 May 12 2,655.9780

Average weekly

 2,488.6181 Average weekly 2,640.8361
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more