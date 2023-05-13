Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 22.491 manat (0.65 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 15.8593 manat (0.46 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,441.1451 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 1 3,372.0520 May 8 3,441.3100 May 2 3,369.1790 May 9 3,441.3100 May 3 3,427.4550 May 10 3,452.9720 May 4 3,473.9755 May 11 3,451.3145 May 5 3,483.7675 May 12 3,418.8190 Average weekly 3,425.2858 Average weekly 3,441.1451

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 2.8948 manat (6.62 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 42.9626 manat, which was 0.1865 manat (0.43 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 1 42.6496 May 8 43.7385 May 2 42.2246 May 9 43.7385 May 3 42.9672 May 10 43.4959 May 4 43.7017 May 11 42.9964 May 5 44.2026 May 12 40.8437 Average weekly 43.1491 Average weekly 42.9626

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 30.634 manat (1.68 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 54.0923 manat (3 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,857.7821 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 1 1,826.1230 May 8 1,8213630 May 2 1,789.4710 May 9 1,821.3630 May 3 1,811.2225 May 10 1,893.8935 May 4 1,804.5160 May 11 1,900.2940 May 5 1,787.1165 May 12 1,851.9970 Average weekly 1,803.6898 Average weekly 1,857.7821

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 81.5235 manat (3.17 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium grew by 152.218 manat (6.12 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,640.8361 manat.