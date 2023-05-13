Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 22.491 manat (0.65 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 15.8593 manat (0.46 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,441.1451 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 1
|
3,372.0520
|
May 8
|
3,441.3100
|
May 2
|
3,369.1790
|
May 9
|
3,441.3100
|
May 3
|
3,427.4550
|
May 10
|
3,452.9720
|
May 4
|
3,473.9755
|
May 11
|
3,451.3145
|
May 5
|
3,483.7675
|
May 12
|
3,418.8190
|
Average weekly
|
3,425.2858
|
Average weekly
|
3,441.1451
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 2.8948 manat (6.62 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 42.9626 manat, which was 0.1865 manat (0.43 percent) more compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 1
|
42.6496
|
May 8
|
43.7385
|
May 2
|
42.2246
|
May 9
|
43.7385
|
May 3
|
42.9672
|
May 10
|
43.4959
|
May 4
|
43.7017
|
May 11
|
42.9964
|
May 5
|
44.2026
|
May 12
|
40.8437
|
Average weekly
|
43.1491
|
Average weekly
|
42.9626
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 30.634 manat (1.68 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 54.0923 manat (3 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,857.7821 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 1
|1,826.1230
|May 8
|1,8213630
|
May 2
|1,789.4710
|May 9
|1,821.3630
|
May 3
|1,811.2225
|May 10
|1,893.8935
|
May 4
|1,804.5160
|May 11
|1,900.2940
|
May 5
|1,787.1165
|May 12
|1,851.9970
|
Average weekly
|1,803.6898
|Average weekly
|1,857.7821
The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 81.5235 manat (3.17 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium grew by 152.218 manat (6.12 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,640.8361 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 1
|2,542.9705
|May 8
|2,574.4545
|
May 2
|2,492.3105
|May 9
|2,574.4545
|
May 3
|2,453.4740
|May 10
|2,668.6770
|
May 4
|2,462.3395
|May 11
|2,730.6165
|
May 5
|2,491.9960
|May 12
|2,655.9780
|
Average weekly
|2,488.6181
|Average weekly
|2,640.8361