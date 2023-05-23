Azerbaijani companies starts exporting cotton fiber to Turkmenistan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 15:16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerbaijani companies have started exporting cotton fiber to Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to the Economic Zones Development Agency of the country, these cotton producers operating in Azerbaijan are "MKT IK" LLC, "Azercotton AIC" LLC and "P-Agro" LLC.

At the initial stage, cotton fiber in the amount of 30,000 tons will be sent from Azerbaijan's Port of Baku to Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, in the Mingachevir Industrial Park, together with Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, work is underway to create new production areas in the textile industry.

In general, Azerbaijan's cooperation with Central Asian countries in the field of cotton production development is entering a new stage.

Thus, within the framework of cooperation with Uzbekistan, work has begun on the creation of cotton-producing clusters.

In the future, along with cotton fiber, it is planned to export other products of processed cotton to Turkmenistan, which will contribute to the development of economic cooperation between the country and Azerbaijan, including logistics and trade ties.