Azerbaijan sets sights on green energy future, says minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The goal is to transform Azerbaijan into a country with a clean environment and green energy, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during a meeting with the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President-Designate, and Chairman of Masdar (renewable energy company) Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a number of meetings in the UAE.

During the meetings, which were also attended by SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) President Rovshan Najaf, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the talks with Al Jaber, the minister informed him about implemented projects for the efficient use of energy and the creation of new sustainable energy sources.

The great potential of Azerbaijan in the field of creating alternative energy sources was noted, as well as the fact that the country successfully cooperates with Masdar in this field.

It was highlighted that the diversification of energy production through renewable sources is one of the main goals, and cooperation with the company will contribute to the implementation of the country's priorities in the field of sustainable and clean energy.

In turn, Al Jaber spoke about the activities of Masdar, and its experience in various countries and expressed satisfaction with the cooperation with Azerbaijan.

He also emphasized that the favorable geographical location, potential, and developed infrastructure of the country create conditions for expanding cooperation.

Furthermore, the meeting issues of successful economic ties between the two countries, projects on oil and gas production (upstream) and petrochemistry (downstream), as well as the expansion of cooperation in the transportation of hydrocarbon resources (midstream) and the production of green energy were discussed.

At the same time, during the visit, a meeting was held with Ahmed al Shamsi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the importance of efficient use of resources in the face of new economic challenges, a favorable investment climate created in Azerbaijan, and opportunities for cooperation with the country in applying innovative mechanisms for sustainable development.