Azerbaijani parliament discussing preliminary amounts of recycling fee for import of cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. At today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, amendments to the law "On Industrial and Household Waste" related to the disposal of old cars were discussed, Trend reports.

According to the amendments, during the customs clearance of passenger cars imported into the customs territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 4 years have passed since the release date, as well as during the state technical inspection of vehicles, a recycling fee is paid to the vehicle recycling fund.

The payment by the declarants of the recycling fee for the importation of passenger cars into the customs territory is provided by the customs authorities.

Vehicle recycling activities may be carried out by persons (hereinafter referred to as utilizers) registered in the roster provided for in Articles 14-4 and 14-5 of the Law "On Road Traffic" of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and other persons.

Taking into account the requirements of articles 14-7 and 14-8 of the law, in respect of vehicles handed over for disposal, the utilizers issue a supporting document that reflects the amounts of the benefits and lump sum payment.

The acceptance of vehicles for disposal by utilizers is carried out in order of priority and without payment. The benefit is applied by vehicle sellers when buying new domestic vehicles with the provision of a supporting document.

The amount of the benefit is established by the body (institution) and determined by the relevant executive authority.

The document was put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.