Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 12 1.7 June 19 1.7 June 13 1.7 June 20 1.7 June 14 1.7 June 21 1.7 June 15 1.7 June 22 1.7 June 16 1.7 June 23 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0217 manat, to 1.8593 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 12 1.8261 June 19 1.8586 June 13 1.833 June 20 1.8552 June 14 1.8344 June 21 1.8558 June 15 1.8344 June 22 1.868 June 16 1.8598 June 23 1.8587 Average weekly 1.8375 Average weekly 1.8593

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged compared to the previous week and amounted to 0.0203 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 12 0.0206 June 19 0.0203 June 13 0.0203 June 20 0.0202 June 14 0.0202 June 21 0.0202 June 15 0.0202 June 22 0.0202 June 16 0.0204 June 23 0.0204 Average weekly 0.0203 Average weekly 0.0203

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0047 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0008 manat and made up 0.071 manat.