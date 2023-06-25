Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 25 June 2023 14:24 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 12

1.7

June 19

1.7

June 13

1.7

June 20

1.7

June 14

1.7

June 21

1.7

June 15

1.7

June 22

1.7

June 16

1.7

June 23

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0217 manat, to 1.8593 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 12

1.8261

June 19

1.8586

June 13

1.833

June 20

1.8552

June 14

1.8344

June 21

1.8558

June 15

1.8344

June 22

1.868

June 16

1.8598

June 23

1.8587

Average weekly

1.8375

Average weekly

1.8593

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged compared to the previous week and amounted to 0.0203 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 12

0.0206

June 19

0.0203

June 13

0.0203

June 20

0.0202

June 14

0.0202

June 21

0.0202

June 15

0.0202

June 22

0.0202

June 16

0.0204

June 23

0.0204

Average weekly

0.0203

Average weekly

0.0203

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0047 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0008 manat and made up 0.071 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 12

0.072

June 19

0.0719

June 13

0.0718

June 20

0.072

June 14

0.0718

June 21

0.072

June 15

0.0718

June 22

0.0721

June 16

0.0719

June 23

0.0672

Average weekly

0.0719

Average weekly

0.071

