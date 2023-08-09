WB aims to support Azerbaijan in achieving strategic development goals - country manager

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The World Bank (WB) will continue to work closely with the Government of Azerbaijan to achieve the country's strategic development goals, newly appointed World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister said, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

She made the remark during the meeting with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

The minister highly appreciated the WB's projects on technical and financial assistance.

"Azerbaijan's relations with the World Bank are complex. Cooperation with the World Bank in the fields of innovation, digital development, renewable energy sources, private sector diagnostics, management technology improvement, and other areas is especially important in terms of applying best international practices, modern technologies, and innovations in Azerbaijan," Jabbarov said.

The parties talked on promoting investment, strengthening cooperation, joint projects, and efforts to diversify the economy and improve the business environment.

Stefanie Stallmeister assumed the role of country manager on July 1, 2023. Stallmeister was previously the World Bank's Operations Manager for Vietnam, East Asia, and the Pacific.