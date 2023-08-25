Azerbaijan, UK sign memorandum on livestock development (updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Azerbaijan's Azersheker company and English Genus ABS Global company have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Agency for Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan, the memorandum aims to develop the livestock industry in Azerbaijan, create dairy and meat farms with competitiveness and export potential.

This document was signed by regional director of Genus ABS Global Mark Smith and board chairman of Azersheker Anar Mehdiyev.

Moreover, according to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, 327,000 tons of meat, 1 million tons of milk and 1 billion chicken eggs were produced in Azerbaijan from January through July 2023. Production of meat increased by 3 percent, milk - by 1 percent, chicken eggs - by 12 percent year-on-year. During the mentioned period, production in the field of animal husbandry in value terms increased by 17 percent to 3 billion manat ($1 billion).