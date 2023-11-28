Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan capable to co-op diversification - economy minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. There are potential for Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to diversify their partnership, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We met with Rashid Meredov, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as part of our working visit to Turkmenistan. During our discussions, we highlighted the benefits of deepening our bilateral relations. We highlighted the favorable opportunities for diversifying cooperation, emphasizing both countries' rich potential," he noted.

Citing data from Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan's commercial turnover with Turkmenistan was $710.3 million during January through October 2023 ($377.2 million year on year). As a result, the two countries' trade turnover surged by 88.31 percent.

