Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget increase - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 15.3 billion manat ($9 billion) from January through November 2023, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

He said that this figure grew by 4.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

The minister noted that in the reporting period, tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector have increased by 18.9 percent, reaching 9 billion manat ($5.29 billion).

"This positive trend underscores the effectiveness of the country's tax policy, playing a crucial role in sustaining economic growth by ensuring a robust dynamic in tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector," he said.

Meanwhile, in 2022, tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 15.5 billion manat ($9.1 billion), which is an increase of 82.2 percent, compared to 2021. During the reporting period, revenues to the non-oil and gas sector increased by 27.9 percent to eight billion manat ($4.7 billion).

