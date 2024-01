BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. An Audit Committee has been established in PASHA Insurance OJSC, Trend reports, referring to the OJSC.

According to the information, Emil Ibragimov was appointed as the chairman of the committee.

In addition, the committee includes Narmin Iskenderova and Muslim Rustamov.

PASHA Insurance OJSC was established in 2006 and its authorized capital amounts to 50 million manat or $29.4 million.

