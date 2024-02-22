Azerbaijan arranges export mission to Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Azerbaijan plans to arrange an export mission to Latvia to explore and expand the potential for local exporters to reach the Latvian market, as well as to exhibit Azerbaijan's products, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev, executive director of the firm, met with a team led by Latvian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Normunds Schmitz, who is visiting Azerbaijan.



During the conference, Abdullayev discussed AZPROMO's activities and export promotion tools, such as the Made in Azerbaijan trademark and logistics subsidies.



Furthermore, to facilitate the entry of Latvian traditional food products into the Azerbaijani market, Latvian entrepreneurs were invited to participate in the InterFood Azerbaijan show, which will take place in May this year.



Schmitz, in turn, remarked that agricultural items exported by Azerbaijan are in high demand in Latvia, emphasizing the necessity of importer-exporter collaboration.

The deputy minister added that the intensification of cooperation in areas such as food safety, veterinary care, and phytosanitary control will stimulate the export of local companies to Latvia. As part of the coordination of entrepreneurs working in both countries, the sides have agreed to exchange information on potential export-import products between them.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, in January 2024, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $464,500 to Latvia and imported $1.7 million worth of products.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel