Latest prices on worldwide cryptocurrency market revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The latest data from the global cryptocurrency market has been revealed.

The data obtained by Trend from the global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency, increased by 1.63 percent over the last 24 hours, reaching $99,136 by 8:00 (GMT+4) Baku time.

Additionally, Ethereum saw a price rise of 3.01 percent, reaching $2,828.

Here is an overview of the price changes for various cryptocurrencies in the past 24 hours: