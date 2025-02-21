Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Latest prices on worldwide cryptocurrency market revealed

Economy Materials 21 February 2025 18:23 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The latest data from the global cryptocurrency market has been revealed.

The data obtained by Trend from the global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency, increased by 1.63 percent over the last 24 hours, reaching $99,136 by 8:00 (GMT+4) Baku time.

Additionally, Ethereum saw a price rise of 3.01 percent, reaching $2,828.

Here is an overview of the price changes for various cryptocurrencies in the past 24 hours:

Cryptocurrency

Price (USD)

Change in 24 Hours

Bitcoin

99,136.5

+1,63 percent

Ethereum

2,828.18

+3.01 percent

Tether USDt

1.0002

0.01 percent

XRP

2.6864

-0.61 percent

Solana

179.865

+3.32 percent

BNB

666.02

+2.42 percent

USDC

0.9997

-0.02 percent

Dogecoin

0.259038

+1.73 percent

Cardano

0.8119

+2.92 percent

TRON

0.247494

+2.59 percent

Chainlink

18.96

+4.41 percent

Stellar

0.34414

+0.04 percent

Avalanche

26.14

+6.11 percent

Toncoin

3.6833

+2.50 percent

UNUS SED LEO

9.8393

+0.02 percent

Sui

3.5404

+7.25 percent

Shiba Inu

0.00001590

+3.00 percent

Hedera

0.22771

+3.41 percent

Litecoin

137.65

+7.10 percent

Hyperliquid

25.3531

+2.38 percent
