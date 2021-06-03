Canada's total value of building permits down in April

Canada's total value of building permits remained at historically high levels in April, edging down 0.5 percent to 11.1 billion Canadian dollars (about 9.2 billion U.S. dollars), according to Statistics Canada, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the residential sector, the value of building permits fell 6.7 percent to 7.7 billion Canadian dollars in April. Despite the decrease, It was the second-highest value on record.

The value of building permits for multi-family dwellings fell 6.5 percent to 4.1 billion Canadian dollars and eight of 10 provinces reported a decline in the value of permits issued for single-family dwellings, with the national total falling 7 percent to 3.6 billion Canadian dollars.

The value of commercial permits surged 28.7 percent to 1.9 billion Canadian dollars in April while the value of institutional permits soared 23.1 percent to 910 million Canadian dollars.

The value of industrial permits fell 13.2 percent in April to 592 million as fewer permits for large projects were issued in the province compared with the previous month.

Overall, the value of building permits in the non-residential sector jumped 17.4 percent to 3.4 billion Canadian dollars.