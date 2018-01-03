Tax burden for legal entities decreases in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 3

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

The corporate income tax rate for legal entities has increased from 7.5 percent to 14 percent in Uzbekistan from January 1, 2018, the country’s State Tax Committee told Trend.

Meanwhile, the tax on improvement and development of social infrastructure, which was eight percent, was abolished.

Taking this into account, the total tax burden for legal entities decreased from 15.5 percent to 14 percent, the committee said.

The income tax rate for commercial banks remained at 22 percent. For cellular companies that provide mobile services, the tax rate is 14 percent with a profitability level of up to 20 percent, and with a profitability level of more than 20 percent, 50 percent of the amount of profit exceeding the 20-percent level of profitability is being paid.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news