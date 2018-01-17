Demand exceeds supply at Azerbaijani Central Bank’s deposit auction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) worth 250 million manats with a maturity period of 28 days, the BSE said in a message Jan. 17.

The message says that the demand exceeded the supply – banks applied for 290.96 million manats at par value.

The deadline for payments on the notes is Feb. 14, 2018.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

(1.7001 AZN = $1 on Jan. 17)

