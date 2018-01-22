Azerbaijan in top 3 in WEF's Inclusive Development Index (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:55)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan ranked third among the developing countries in the annual Inclusive Development Index 2018 of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Designed as an alternative to GDP, Inclusive Development Index" more accurately reflects the criteria by which people assess the economic progress of their countries. In the current report, Azerbaijan received 4.69 points out of seven possible.

Lithuania and Hungary are leading in the index among the developing countries. Norway, Iceland and Luxembourg are leading among the developed countries.

TOP-10 developing countries in "Inclusive Development Index 2018":

# Country Points 1 Lithuania 4.86 2 Hungary 4.74 3 Azerbaijan 4.69 4 Latvia 4.67 5 Poland 4.61 6 Panama 4.54 7 Croatia 4.48 8 Uruguay 4.46 9 Chile 4.44 10 Romania 4.43

TOP-10 developed countries in "Inclusive Development Index 2018":

# Country Points 1 Norway 6.08 2 Iceland 6.07 3 Luxembourg 6.07 4 Switzerland 6.05 5 Denmark 6.81 6 Sweden 5.76 7 Netherlands 5.61 8 Ireland 5.44 9 Australia 5.36 10 Austria 5.35

