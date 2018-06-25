Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

25 June 2018 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Last week, the price of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan.

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 11.509 manats or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,157.504 manats.

On June 15, 18 and 19, the exchange rate of manat in relation to the precious metals was not set in connection with Ramadan holiday and National Salvation Day.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 11

2,208.4275

June 18

-

June 12

2,204.6705

June 19

-

June 13

2,201.4405

June 20

2,166.1315

June 14

2,209.0820

June 21

2,151.758

June 15

-

June 22

2,154.6225

Average weekly

2,205.905125

Average weekly

2,157.504

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0119 manats or 0.04 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.70743 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 11

28.7133

June 18

-

June 12

28.6929

June 19

-

June 13

28.6010

June 20

27.7593

June 14

28.9073

June 21

27.6156

June 15

-

June 22

27.7474

Average weekly

28.728625

Average weekly

27.70743

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 6.885 manats or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,464.742667 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 11

1,547.5865

June 18

-

June 12

1,538.3045

June 19

-

June 13

1,522.5880

June 20

1,466.029

June 14

1,531.1730

June 21

1,469.055

June 15

-

June 22

1,459.144

Average weekly

1,534.913

Average weekly

1,464.742667

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 29.0615 manats or 1.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,638.029333 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 11

1,725.5850

June 18

-

June 12

1,735.8955

June 19

-

June 13

1,736.9750

June 20

1,651.5415

June 14

1,720.5275

June 21

1,640.0665

June 15

-

June 22

1,622.48

Average weekly

1,729.74575

Average weekly

1,638.029333

