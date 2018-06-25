Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25
Last week, the price of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan.
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 11.509 manats or 0.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,157.504 manats.
On June 15, 18 and 19, the exchange rate of manat in relation to the precious metals was not set in connection with Ramadan holiday and National Salvation Day.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 11
|
2,208.4275
|
June 18
|
-
|
June 12
|
2,204.6705
|
June 19
|
-
|
June 13
|
2,201.4405
|
June 20
|
2,166.1315
|
June 14
|
2,209.0820
|
June 21
|
2,151.758
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
2,154.6225
|
Average weekly
|
2,205.905125
|
Average weekly
|
2,157.504
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0119 manats or 0.04 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.70743 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 11
|
28.7133
|
June 18
|
-
|
June 12
|
28.6929
|
June 19
|
-
|
June 13
|
28.6010
|
June 20
|
27.7593
|
June 14
|
28.9073
|
June 21
|
27.6156
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
27.7474
|
Average weekly
|
28.728625
|
Average weekly
|
27.70743
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 6.885 manats or 0.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,464.742667 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 11
|
1,547.5865
|
June 18
|
-
|
June 12
|
1,538.3045
|
June 19
|
-
|
June 13
|
1,522.5880
|
June 20
|
1,466.029
|
June 14
|
1,531.1730
|
June 21
|
1,469.055
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
1,459.144
|
Average weekly
|
1,534.913
|
Average weekly
|
1,464.742667
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 29.0615 manats or 1.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,638.029333 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 11
|
1,725.5850
|
June 18
|
-
|
June 12
|
1,735.8955
|
June 19
|
-
|
June 13
|
1,736.9750
|
June 20
|
1,651.5415
|
June 14
|
1,720.5275
|
June 21
|
1,640.0665
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
1,622.48
|
Average weekly
|
1,729.74575
|
Average weekly
|
1,638.029333
