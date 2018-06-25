Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Last week, the price of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan.

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 11.509 manats or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,157.504 manats.

On June 15, 18 and 19, the exchange rate of manat in relation to the precious metals was not set in connection with Ramadan holiday and National Salvation Day.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 11 2,208.4275 June 18 - June 12 2,204.6705 June 19 - June 13 2,201.4405 June 20 2,166.1315 June 14 2,209.0820 June 21 2,151.758 June 15 - June 22 2,154.6225 Average weekly 2,205.905125 Average weekly 2,157.504

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0119 manats or 0.04 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.70743 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 11 28.7133 June 18 - June 12 28.6929 June 19 - June 13 28.6010 June 20 27.7593 June 14 28.9073 June 21 27.6156 June 15 - June 22 27.7474 Average weekly 28.728625 Average weekly 27.70743

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 6.885 manats or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,464.742667 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 11 1,547.5865 June 18 - June 12 1,538.3045 June 19 - June 13 1,522.5880 June 20 1,466.029 June 14 1,531.1730 June 21 1,469.055 June 15 - June 22 1,459.144 Average weekly 1,534.913 Average weekly 1,464.742667

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 29.0615 manats or 1.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,638.029333 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 11 1,725.5850 June 18 - June 12 1,735.8955 June 19 - June 13 1,736.9750 June 20 1,651.5415 June 14 1,720.5275 June 21 1,640.0665 June 15 - June 22 1,622.48 Average weekly 1,729.74575 Average weekly 1,638.029333

