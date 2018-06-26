S&P expects merger of two Kazakh banks

26 June 2018 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

S&P Global Ratings said today that it raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Kazkommertsbank (KKB) to 'BB' from 'B+' and removed the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications where it was placed on Dec. 22, 2017.

The outlook is stable.

“We also revised the outlook on Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (Halyk Bank) to stable from negative, and affirmed our long-term ratings on the bank at 'BB'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings on both banks,” said the rating agency.

S&P also raised our Kazakhstan national scale rating on Halyk Bank to 'kzA+' from 'kzA'. “We raised our Kazakhstan national scale rating on KKB to 'kzA+' from 'kzBBB-' and removed it from CreditWatch positive.”

“The rating actions follow the announcement that Halyk Bank has received approval from the National Bank of Kazakhstan to proceed with the merger of KKB into Halyk Bank. Shareholders of both banks have approved the merger and the giving up of KKB's banking licence. Preparations for the merger, in terms of cost optimization and the integration of information systems and processes, have been progressing as planned. We therefore expect the banks will merge in the third quarter of 2018 and believe that the merger is almost certain.”

Consequently, S&P now views KKB as a core subsidiary of Halyk Bank and expects Halyk Bank will provide support to KKB under any foreseeable circumstances in the next few months prior to the legal merger. “We therefore equalize our ratings on Halyk Bank and KKB. On the completion of the merger, we will likely discontinue the ratings on KKB, and KKB will transfer all its obligations to Halyk Bank.”

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss removal of restrictions on poultry supply
Economy news 14:25
Auction for provision of subsoil use rights held in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 25 June 22:12
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company resumes activity after technical malfunction
Kazakhstan 25 June 20:55
Sales of expensive cars up in Kazakhstan
Economy news 25 June 20:54
Ukraine plans to purchase diesel locomotives manufactured in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 25 June 16:58
Development Bank of Kazakhstan to reduce reliance on government funding - S&P
Economy news 25 June 16:47
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 25 June 14:45
Money supply down in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 25 June 12:52
Kazakhstan bans import of products of Russian poultry farms
Kazakhstan 25 June 10:33
Russian businessmen to build agricultural machinery plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 23 June 15:04
Prices on housing to increase in Kazakhstan due to shortage of construction materials
Economy news 23 June 14:56
Farmers in Kazakhstan to be able to insure against risks of default on loans
Economy news 23 June 14:13
Kazakhstan facilitates technical inspection of small vessels
Economy news 23 June 11:29
Central Asia, Iran, China may expand trade co-op despite US sanctions
Economy news 22 June 20:44
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for supply of spare parts for vehicles
Tenders 22 June 18:58
Kazakhstan’s defense ministry opens tender for supply of medical equipment
Tenders 22 June 18:38
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for supply of Schneider Electric equipment
Tenders 22 June 17:50
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 22
Economy news 22 June 16:26