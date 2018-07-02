Opening date of Azerbaijan’s first trade house in EU revealed

2 July 2018 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s trade house in Latvia will open until the end of July, acting Chairman of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at a regular meeting of the Exporters Club.

“This will be the first trade house of Azerbaijan in the area of EU countries, hereby showing the direction of expansion of our exports,” Abdullayev said.

He noted that there are trade houses of Azerbaijan in Belarus and Ukraine, and their number will increase by the end of the year.

“We plan to open a wine house in China and several more trade houses in various regions of China by the end of the year,” Abdullayev said. “In addition, it is planned to open Azerbaijan’s trade houses in the UAE and a number of other countries.”

The Register of Enterprises of Latvia registered Azerbaijan’s Trade House LLC in December last year.

The trade house will support the promotion of Azerbaijani products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand in Latvia, marketing research, participation in exhibitions within a single stand and other activities related to the promotion of Azerbaijani goods.

