Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region eyes to increase export volume of processed products

13 August 2018 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The task has been set to achieve an increase in the volume of export of processed products by 2.5 times within the program of development of the agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region, said a message posted on the website of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

This statement was made during the meeting between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Agriculture Minister Umirzak Shukeyev and producers of agricultural products of the Kostanay region.

During the meeting, the prospects of a regional program for the development of the agro-industrial complex, as well as the implementation of investment and scientific projects, were thoroughly discussed.

"The program ensures a comprehensive and systemic approach in the agricultural sector, taking into account the new realities emerging in the world markets and it will be implemented through project management," the message said.

The Concept for the Implementation of the Regional Program for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex was presented.

The agro-industrial complex is an important part of Kazakhstan’s economy, which includes branches for the production of agricultural products.

