Precious metals rising in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 17

17 August 2018 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices for precious metals have increased in Azerbaijan August 17, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 4.7005 manats to 2,000.373 manats per ounce in the country on August 17, compared to the price on August 16.

The price of silver increased by 0.2404 manats to 24.9162 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 12.5205 manats to 1,325.694 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 61.0045 manats to 1,518.7545 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 17, 2018

August 16, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,000.373

1,995.6725

Silver

XAG

24.9162

24.6758

Platinium

XPT

1,325.694

1,313.1735

Palladium

XPD

1,518.7545

1,457.75

