Azerbaijani company admitted for listing on Baku stock exchange

28 August 2018 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Azerbaijani food company Seba OJSC has been admitted for the listing on the Baku stock exchange (BSE), the stock exchange said in a statement Aug. 27.

The company’s shares will be quoted in the alternative market, the message says.

In total, 2,395,296 shares with the primary trading value of each share amounting to two manats have been registered for trading.

Seba OJSC company was established in 1996 through reconstruction of material and technical base of Devechi poultry farm which was put into operation in 1981. The Devechi poultry farm successfully passed the privatization process in 1997 in accordance with the first state privatization program.

The work for restoration of the existing production facilities, installation of up-to-date equipment, repair and adjustment of the existing machines and plants, and so on was started at the poultry farm in January 2002, and the enterprise was set ready within six months to produce the finished products.

The company was granted a loan in the amount of 13 billion manats, which was aimed at restoring the production activity. The experienced and qualified personnel, who previously worked at the same enterprise, were involved in the production activity.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to auction manat bonds
Economy news 25 August 11:54
Azerbaijani food company intends to expand geography of exports (Exclusive)
Economy news 24 August 17:45
AASMP wants to achieve tax privileges for participants of stock market of Azerbaijan
Economy news 22 August 14:45
Stock market in Azerbaijan experiencing natural growth
Economy news 22 August 11:11
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to auction notes worth 250M manats
Economy news 20 August 18:35
Measures taken to curb growth of prices in region of Kazakhstan
Economy news 20 August 11:45
Latest
Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Shamakhi district
Politics 13:27
ADB: Kazakhstan needs to accelerate structural reforms
Kazakhstan 13:13
Iran’s point-to-point inflation surpasses 24%
Business 13:02
Uzbekistan, Russia intend to create wholesale distribution networks and hubs on border
Uzbekistan 13:01
First Center for Sustainable, Operational Social Security may soon appear in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:58
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to hold foreign ministerial political consultations
Uzbekistan 12:58
Corporate sector of Azerbaijan protected from cyber attacks
ICT 12:57
Turkish captains arrested for ramming tourist boats intentionally
Turkey 12:57
Iranian MPs mull impeachment motion against industry minister
Politics 12:55