Iran's tin sheet output doesn't meet domestic demand

28 November 2018 09:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

In the current Iranian year (started March 21), Iran's second tin sheet plant manufactured over 16,000 tons of tin sheet, Chairman of the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Na'im Emami said, SHATA reported.

Emami noted that 16,798 tons of tin sheet was produced at Tavan Avar Asia Steel Industries Co.

The plant's output amounted to 16,345 tons in the previous Iranian year, Emami said, adding that the country, on the other hand, needs 300,000 tons of tin sheet.

Tin sheet is mainly used in food industry.

