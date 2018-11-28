Uzbekistan sets state-guaranteed grain price for 2019 crop

28 November 2018 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
"Gold Rush": Uzbekistan to allow artisanal mining of precious metals
Economy 16:08
Polyethylene - most popular commodity at UZEX trading site
Economy 15:40
Mirziyoyev splits Uzbekistan Airways into separate companies
Tourism 14:40
Russia's IrAero opens new direct flight to Fergana
Tourism 13:54
Russia's S7 Airlines opens new direct flight to Uzbekistan
Tourism 13:35
Uzbekistan's Kokand Mechanical Plant to hold SPO
Economy 12:11
Latest
Azerbaijan to chair next PABSEC session (PHOTO)
Politics 17:01
Exports from Iran's Kermanshah reach almost $2B
Economy 16:46
EDGE International Lawyers looking for partners in Azerbaijani real estate market (Exclusive)
Economy 16:37
Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer to increase export volume of wine to China (Exclusive)
Economy 16:33
Expert reveals how decrease in imports to Iran affects its economy
Economy 16:26
Rabbi: Azerbaijan achieves great success in multiculturalism
Politics 16:23
Netanyahu to elite commandos: Israel Defense Forces' strength 'best answer' to antisemitism
Israel 16:22
Iran, South Korea negotiating to create financial channel to keep trades
Economy 16:20
"Gold Rush": Uzbekistan to allow artisanal mining of precious metals
Economy 16:08