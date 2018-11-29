How popular are non-cash payments in Azerbaijan?

29 November 2018 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

In 2018, the share of payments through POS terminals in Azerbaijan accounted for 3-4 percent of the country’s GDP (65.2 billion manats in January-October 2018), Erdem Cakar, MasterCard country manager in Azerbaijan, said at a press conference Nov. 29.

He said the figure is 40 percent in Turkey, 50 percent in the UK and 70 percent in Sweden.

In this context, Cakar noted the significance of the “Cashless Azerbaijan” project.

He noted that the project will make it possible to increase non-cash payments in the country, enhance transparency and support economic growth.

Cakar also spoke about the measures taken by MasterCard to increase non-cash payments in Azerbaijan.

In particular, he reminded about the cooperation with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in implementation of the “Cashless Azerbaijan” project, about three preferential campaigns in supermarkets, including in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the "Priceless Specials" discount program and other endeavors.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pomegranate production expected to increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:10
House of SMEs may open in Baku in 2019 (PHOTO)
Economy 15:00
Ambassador: Hungary interested in connecting to BTK (Exclusive)
Economy 14:48
Public Council created under Agency for Development of SMEs in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Economy 14:03
Stoltenberg: Azerbaijan reliable partner of NATO
Politics 13:40
INPEX Vice-President: We are looking for more business opportunities in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:04
Latest
Pomegranate production expected to increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:10
UK hedge fund gets controlling interest in Uzbek leasing company (Exclusive)
Economy 15:03
House of SMEs may open in Baku in 2019 (PHOTO)
Economy 15:00
From nuclear deal to latest sanctions: Iran's port activities
Commentary 14:58
Ambassador: Hungary interested in connecting to BTK (Exclusive)
Economy 14:48
Russia’s Gazprom mulls joint projects with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 14:30
Safflower seed production exceeds 500 tons in Iran's East Azerbaijan
Economy 14:28
Turkmenistan preparing to participate in World Expo 2020
Turkmenistan 14:17
Turkmenistan working to electrify railways
Oil&Gas 14:16