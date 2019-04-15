No drop in onion prices in Iran

15 April 2019 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Should Iran lower banks' interest rate?
Economy 18:26
Iran reveals volume of foreign investments in Aras Free Zone
Economy 18:15
Netherlands ready to bring innovative solutions for Iran's agriculture
Economy 18:06
Iran to put shares of 3 petrochemical companies up for sale at stock exchange
Oil&Gas 18:02
South Korea likely to continue buying gas condensates from Iran
Economy 16:48
Iran’s NIOC welcomes interest shown by companies regarding oilfields
Business 15:47
Latest
Joint Statement by FMs of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia, and co-chairs of OSCE MG
Politics 18:42
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks on meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Moscow
Politics 18:28
Should Iran lower banks' interest rate?
Economy 18:26
NBCOs in Azerbaijan may get opportunity to make non-cash remittances
Finance 18:17
Iran reveals volume of foreign investments in Aras Free Zone
Economy 18:15
Netherlands ready to bring innovative solutions for Iran's agriculture
Economy 18:06
Iran to put shares of 3 petrochemical companies up for sale at stock exchange
Oil&Gas 18:02
Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku
Society 18:00
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan agree to create International Trade Center at border
Economy 17:55