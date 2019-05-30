Azerbaijan plans to repay part of residual value of mortgage bonds

30 May 2019 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

The repayment of a certain part of the residual value of mortgage bonds is expected in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

In accordance with the prospectus for the issue of bonds issued by Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, interest is scheduled to be paid on the maturity date of the bonds, and it is also planned to repay part of the nominal residual value of the bonds equal to the portion of the principal debt subject to mortgage.

According to the data of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, the interest was paid by the issuer on May 29. Starting from May 28, the nominal residual value of bonds amounted to 964.9231 manats.

Interest income in the amount of 3 percent will be calculated on the basis of the amount of 964.9231 manats during the next interest payment period.

It was also noted by the BSE that, when trading bonds, the base price of bonds should be taken into account as 964.9231 manats.

