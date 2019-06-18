ADIF to pay compensations to remaining uninsured depositors of Royalbank

18 June 2019 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) will start payment of compensations to the last remaining uninsured depositors of Azerbaijan’s Royalbank OJSC on June 18, Trend reports June 18 with reference to the ADIF.

The payments will be carried out in the non-cash form. The process will take place in the administrative building of ADIF at the following address: Babak Ave., 16, Baku.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) revoked Royalbank’s license July 12, 2012.

By the decision of the Baku Administrative-Economical Court No. 1 dated July 25, 2012, Royalbank OJSC was declared bankrupt. Azerbaijan Consulting Company LLC was declared the liquidator of the bank.

In September 2016, ADIF was appointed the bank’s liquidator.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Defense ministry’s main task - to keep Azerbaijani army in constant combat readiness
Politics 12:52
Azerbaijani minister: Armenians trying to do something, but their attempts futile
Politics 12:31
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions by using 82-mm mortars
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:21
Azerbaijani minister: Armenian defense minister strives to gain cheap political points
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:20
Bakcell teaches children to use the internet safely (PHOTO)
Economy 11:58
CCIAF: Professional Education and Vocational Training for Businesses (PHOTO)
Economy 11:56
Latest
Summary on real estate purchases of Kazakh citizens in Turkey since early 2019
Economy 13:41
Iran is ready to run Glonass test in transit network
Business 13:41
Kazakhstan increases production, export of agricultural products
Economy 13:36
US, Singapore buy oil, gas processing products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 13:27
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes by over 6 times
Finance 13:27
Annually 800,000 foreign tourists visit Iran's Ardabil
Society 13:22
Wärtsilä talks solutions to modernize Uzbek energy system (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13:20
Research reveals potential investment sectors of Georgia
Economy 13:18
Food and beverages manufacturing volume increases in Kazakhstan
Economy 13:16