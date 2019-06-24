Turkmenistan inks major deal with Russia’s KAMAZ

24 June 2019 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
EU consulting Turkmenistan in promoting home décor, textile products to world markets
Central Asia 10:51
Amount of cargo transshipment from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports disclosed
Economy 10:49
Turkmenistan aims to increase electricity exports to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 10:16
Azerbaijan, Turkey buy cotton products in Turkmenistan
Economy 09:37
Turkmenistan lobbying transport project from Afghanistan to Turkey via Azerbaijan
Economy 09:34
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 22 June 14:49
Latest
Iran’s major carmaker companies to be sold to private sector
Business 11:34
Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center increases assets
Economy 11:32
Next ceasefire monitoring exercise to be held on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:21
Uzbekistan may import meat from Mongolia
Economy 11:20
Oil prices climb as U.S.-Iran tensions mount
Other News 11:17
FAO supports development of SMEs in Azerbaijan
Business 11:16
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry makes statement on front line situation
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:09
Total deposits value in Azerbaijan grows over 9%
Economy 11:00
EU consulting Turkmenistan in promoting home décor, textile products to world markets
Central Asia 10:51