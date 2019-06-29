Chemical production grows rapidly in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

In January-May 2019, over 9,000 tons of paint and varnish products were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 89.1 percent more than the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the report of the State Statistical Committee.

In January-May 2019, 44,900 tons of propylene were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 72.3 percent more compared to January-May 2018.

Moreover, 60,000 tons of ethylene were produced in the country during the reported period, which marks a 18.7 percent growth compared to the same period of 2018.

An increase was observed in the production of most of the main types of chemical products in Azerbaijan in January-May 2019.

Production of main types of chemical products in Azerbaijan: