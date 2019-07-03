Statistics of grain harvesting in Azerbaijan

3 July 2019 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture.

This year, grain was planted in the territory of 1,009,139.8 hectares, 677,793 hectares of which were allotted for wheat, and 331,346.8 hectares for barley.

As of June 29, grain was harvested in the territory of 740,090 hectares; barley in the territory of 315,978.4 hectares and wheat in the territory of 424,141.4 hectares.

In total, 2,380,085 tons of grain have been harvested in Azerbaijan so far, with the average yield per hectare of 32.2 centners.

Harvesting of barley has been completed in Barda, Zardab, Ujar, Yevlakh, Sabirabad, Saatli, Salyan, Bilasuvar, Kurdamir, Aghdam, Tartar, Balaken, Gakh, Neftchala, Imishli, Fizuli, Masalli and Khizi districts. Barley harvesting is nearing end in Beylagan, Goranboy, Jalilabad, Goychay and Agdash districts.

In Agdash district, 11,515 hectares out of 11,630 hectares of barley have already been harvested. In this district, barley yield is 24.1 centners per hectare.

In Goychay district, 6,847 hectares of barley have already been harvested from 6,851 hectares sown . Barley yield in this district is 30.5 centners per hectare.

High results in barley harvesting were also observed in Shaki, Hajigabul and Agsu districts:

District

Barley area, hectares

Harvested areas, hectares

Yield, centner per hectare

Neftchala

31,404

31,404

27.5

Shaki

21,626.3

21,560

34.3

Sabirabad

9,600

9,600

37.7

Zardab

5,730

5,730

30.6

Yevlakh

5,082.5

5,082.5

28.5

Jalilabad

4,509.1

4,460

35.2

Barda

2,601

2,601

38.9

Beylagan

1,765

1,760

29.2

Agsu

16,036

15,740

31

Bilasuvar

14,900

14,900

30.9

Hajigabul

11,008

9,967

30

Goranboy

13,449

13,339

29

Goygol

2,377

2,113

24.9

Shamakhi

11,491

10,227

17

Ismayilli

6,173

5,267

32.2

Shabran

4,981.5

4,586

24

Gabala

4,400

4,200

32

Samukh

3,681,5

3,676

34.7

Khachmaz

5,786

5,442

30.2

Khizi

1,949

1,949

16.9

Gakh

2,881

2,881

26.2

Masalli

2,786

2,786

21.4

Fizuli

8,505

8,505

29

Aghdam

2,215

2,215

35.5

Tartar

3,815

3,815

33.7

Imishli

6,322

6,322

34.2

Goychay

6,851

6,847

30.5

Salyan

9,917

9,917

34.2

Aghdash

11,630

11,515

24.1

Saatli

5,822

5,822

36.2

Siyazan

2,516

2,480

27.5

Balaken

457.7

457.7

28.7

Jabrayil

550

550

30.5

Ujar

7,716

7,716

26.7

Zagatala

3,360

3,070

27.7

Barley harvesting in other Azerbaijani districts is also taking place according to the schedule.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Insurance market improves in Azerbaijan
Finance 18:14
Azerbaijan ranked fifth among CIS countries in exports
Economy 18:00
Azerbaijan's manufacturer to provide sports lovers with milk products
Business 17:57
Azerbaijan recalculates CTP insurance tariffs
Finance 17:53
Azerbaijan increases production of electricity
Oil&Gas 17:46
Secondary housing prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 17:32
Latest
Average monthly salary increases in Baku
Economy 18:20
Uzbek airline CAP buys building materials via tender
Tenders 18:19
Insurance market improves in Azerbaijan
Finance 18:14
Azerbaijani company to launch new dairy production line
Economy 18:12
Italy avoids EU sanction threat over its debt, for now
Other News 18:01
Azerbaijan ranked fifth among CIS countries in exports
Economy 18:00
Turnover in Baku's catering sector grows
Economy 17:58
Azerbaijan's manufacturer to provide sports lovers with milk products
Business 17:57
Azerbaijan recalculates CTP insurance tariffs
Finance 17:53