Statistics of grain harvesting in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture.
This year, grain was planted in the territory of 1,009,139.8 hectares, 677,793 hectares of which were allotted for wheat, and 331,346.8 hectares for barley.
As of June 29, grain was harvested in the territory of 740,090 hectares; barley in the territory of 315,978.4 hectares and wheat in the territory of 424,141.4 hectares.
In total, 2,380,085 tons of grain have been harvested in Azerbaijan so far, with the average yield per hectare of 32.2 centners.
Harvesting of barley has been completed in Barda, Zardab, Ujar, Yevlakh, Sabirabad, Saatli, Salyan, Bilasuvar, Kurdamir, Aghdam, Tartar, Balaken, Gakh, Neftchala, Imishli, Fizuli, Masalli and Khizi districts. Barley harvesting is nearing end in Beylagan, Goranboy, Jalilabad, Goychay and Agdash districts.
In Agdash district, 11,515 hectares out of 11,630 hectares of barley have already been harvested. In this district, barley yield is 24.1 centners per hectare.
In Goychay district, 6,847 hectares of barley have already been harvested from 6,851 hectares sown . Barley yield in this district is 30.5 centners per hectare.
High results in barley harvesting were also observed in Shaki, Hajigabul and Agsu districts:
|
District
|
Barley area, hectares
|
Harvested areas, hectares
|
Yield, centner per hectare
|
Neftchala
|
31,404
|
31,404
|
27.5
|
Shaki
|
21,626.3
|
21,560
|
34.3
|
Sabirabad
|
9,600
|
9,600
|
37.7
|
Zardab
|
5,730
|
5,730
|
30.6
|
Yevlakh
|
5,082.5
|
5,082.5
|
28.5
|
Jalilabad
|
4,509.1
|
4,460
|
35.2
|
Barda
|
2,601
|
2,601
|
38.9
|
Beylagan
|
1,765
|
1,760
|
29.2
|
Agsu
|
16,036
|
15,740
|
31
|
Bilasuvar
|
14,900
|
14,900
|
30.9
|
Hajigabul
|
11,008
|
9,967
|
30
|
Goranboy
|
13,449
|
13,339
|
29
|
Goygol
|
2,377
|
2,113
|
24.9
|
Shamakhi
|
11,491
|
10,227
|
17
|
Ismayilli
|
6,173
|
5,267
|
32.2
|
Shabran
|
4,981.5
|
4,586
|
24
|
Gabala
|
4,400
|
4,200
|
32
|
Samukh
|
3,681,5
|
3,676
|
34.7
|
Khachmaz
|
5,786
|
5,442
|
30.2
|
Khizi
|
1,949
|
1,949
|
16.9
|
Gakh
|
2,881
|
2,881
|
26.2
|
Masalli
|
2,786
|
2,786
|
21.4
|
Fizuli
|
8,505
|
8,505
|
29
|
Aghdam
|
2,215
|
2,215
|
35.5
|
Tartar
|
3,815
|
3,815
|
33.7
|
Imishli
|
6,322
|
6,322
|
34.2
|
Goychay
|
6,851
|
6,847
|
30.5
|
Salyan
|
9,917
|
9,917
|
34.2
|
Aghdash
|
11,630
|
11,515
|
24.1
|
Saatli
|
5,822
|
5,822
|
36.2
|
Siyazan
|
2,516
|
2,480
|
27.5
|
Balaken
|
457.7
|
457.7
|
28.7
|
Jabrayil
|
550
|
550
|
30.5
|
Ujar
|
7,716
|
7,716
|
26.7
|
Zagatala
|
3,360
|
3,070
|
27.7
Barley harvesting in other Azerbaijani districts is also taking place according to the schedule.
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news