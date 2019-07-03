Statistics of grain harvesting in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture.

This year, grain was planted in the territory of 1,009,139.8 hectares, 677,793 hectares of which were allotted for wheat, and 331,346.8 hectares for barley.

As of June 29, grain was harvested in the territory of 740,090 hectares; barley in the territory of 315,978.4 hectares and wheat in the territory of 424,141.4 hectares.

In total, 2,380,085 tons of grain have been harvested in Azerbaijan so far, with the average yield per hectare of 32.2 centners.

Harvesting of barley has been completed in Barda, Zardab, Ujar, Yevlakh, Sabirabad, Saatli, Salyan, Bilasuvar, Kurdamir, Aghdam, Tartar, Balaken, Gakh, Neftchala, Imishli, Fizuli, Masalli and Khizi districts. Barley harvesting is nearing end in Beylagan, Goranboy, Jalilabad, Goychay and Agdash districts.

In Agdash district, 11,515 hectares out of 11,630 hectares of barley have already been harvested. In this district, barley yield is 24.1 centners per hectare.

In Goychay district, 6,847 hectares of barley have already been harvested from 6,851 hectares sown . Barley yield in this district is 30.5 centners per hectare.

High results in barley harvesting were also observed in Shaki, Hajigabul and Agsu districts:

District Barley area, hectares Harvested areas, hectares Yield, centner per hectare Neftchala 31,404 31,404 27.5 Shaki 21,626.3 21,560 34.3 Sabirabad 9,600 9,600 37.7 Zardab 5,730 5,730 30.6 Yevlakh 5,082.5 5,082.5 28.5 Jalilabad 4,509.1 4,460 35.2 Barda 2,601 2,601 38.9 Beylagan 1,765 1,760 29.2 Agsu 16,036 15,740 31 Bilasuvar 14,900 14,900 30.9 Hajigabul 11,008 9,967 30 Goranboy 13,449 13,339 29 Goygol 2,377 2,113 24.9 Shamakhi 11,491 10,227 17 Ismayilli 6,173 5,267 32.2 Shabran 4,981.5 4,586 24 Gabala 4,400 4,200 32 Samukh 3,681,5 3,676 34.7 Khachmaz 5,786 5,442 30.2 Khizi 1,949 1,949 16.9 Gakh 2,881 2,881 26.2 Masalli 2,786 2,786 21.4 Fizuli 8,505 8,505 29 Aghdam 2,215 2,215 35.5 Tartar 3,815 3,815 33.7 Imishli 6,322 6,322 34.2 Goychay 6,851 6,847 30.5 Salyan 9,917 9,917 34.2 Aghdash 11,630 11,515 24.1 Saatli 5,822 5,822 36.2 Siyazan 2,516 2,480 27.5 Balaken 457.7 457.7 28.7 Jabrayil 550 550 30.5 Ujar 7,716 7,716 26.7 Zagatala 3,360 3,070 27.7

Barley harvesting in other Azerbaijani districts is also taking place according to the schedule.

