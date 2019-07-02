Best passports of 2019: Uzbekistan on 88th place

2 July 2019 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan occupies 88th place in the ranking of the world's most “mobile” passports updated on July 2 by the Swiss consulting company Henley & Partners at the beginning of 3Q 2019, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The rating is made in accordance with the number of countries that a passport holder can visit without a visa or other special documents.

Citizens of Uzbekistan can visit 56 countries without additional documents. Six months ago, Uzbekistan occupied the 80th, while a year ago it was on 82nd place in this list.

Passport holders from Japan and Singapore are placed on the first line of the ranking. They are free to enter 189 countries of the world. The second place is occupied by residents of Germany, Finland and South Korea who can visit 187 countries, and the third place is taken by Denmark, Italy and Luxembourg (186 countries).

Latvia takes 10th place (179 countries), Ukraine occupies 44th place (126 countries) and Russia is on 51st place (116 countries).

As for Central Asia, Tajikistan is located above Uzbekistan in the rating on 87th place (57 countries). Kyrgyzstan is on 82nd place (82 countries), and Kazakhstan is the undisputed leader in Central Asia, occupying 69th place. Kazakhstan passport opens the door to 75 countries.

The last place in the passport index is occupied by Afghanistan, whose citizens can visit only 25 countries without a visa. Moreover, the country's position has deteriorated compared with the previous quarter when the Afghan passport allowed to visit 30 countries.

