Malaysian Chamber of Commerce talks future co-op plans with Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

19 July 2019 09:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Malaysian Malacca Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry will act as the platform or linking bridge for entrepreneurs from both Uzbekistan and Malaysia, a source from the chamber told Trend in an interview.

Recently, Trend reported that Malaysian business delegation led by Vice President of Malacca Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) Yew Geok Hui visited Uzbekistan to establish cooperation.

"Through delegation trip as such, we hope to act as a platform for entrepreneurs of both nations to be able to collaborate in networking and stimulate economic, investment and trade developments. We hope to create mutual benefits for entrepreneurs of both nations, where they can have their business cooperation further on," said the source.

"Through cooperation, both nations can share the information in modern building technology and agricultural and together enhance their technology in the future," said the source. "We tend to provide Uzbekistan with FDI and investment and also export the products of Uzbekistan, importing them to Malaysia and even to other countries after processed. We are most interested in exporting the cherries, apricots, peaches, grapes, etc."

The chamber official stated that implementation of investment projects in the creation of industrial complexes for the processing of fruits and vegetables is still in pending and the companies of two countries are still undergoing discussions.

"Uzbekistan is a beautiful country. From its strategic geography, ease of penetration of market, potential of vast development, we conclude that Uzbekistan is an excellent country for foreign investment," representative stressed.

Malacca Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a non-profit, non-government organization, established in 1915.

The chamber is the leading organization of Chinese entrepreneurs and Chinese community in state of Malacca, Malaysia.

---

