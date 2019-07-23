Kazakhstan talks future cooperation with China

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan and China indicated high level of bilateral cooperation and discussed plans on expanding partnership between countries, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

The statements were made at the meeting of the Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and representatives of Chinese China Railway Capital Co company, held on July 22 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Sklyar stated that the second place in the structure of foreign trade of Kazakhstan accounts for China.

“As of the end of 2018, the foreign trade of Kazakhstan with China increased by 11.1 percent and amounted to $11.7 billion,” said Sklyar.

In 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was announced in Nur-Sultan. BRI is a global development strategy adopted by the Chinese government involving infrastructure development and investments in 152 countries and international organizations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas.

(1 USD = 384.75 KZT on July 23)

