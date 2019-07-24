Uzbekistan to bring annual gold, silver production to 300 tons

24 July 2019 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan begins process of accession to WTO
Economy 12:35
Indonesian company plans to export gasoline to Afghanistan from Uzbek oil refinery
Oil&Gas 10:57
Lukoil Uzbekistan buys chiller via tender
Tenders 09:33
China to supply locomotives to Uzbekistan
Economy 09:17
Saudi Aramco may participate in two Lukoil projects in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 23 July 17:13
Uzbekistan exports textiles worth $770 M
Economy 23 July 16:07
Latest
Uzbekistan begins process of accession to WTO
Economy 12:35
Number of Russian companies in Turkey decreases
Economy 12:17
Iranian province experiences drop in value of exports
Economy 12:15
Tension around Strait of Hormuz may hit hard oil, gas, maritime trade
Oil&Gas 12:10
Boris Johnson to appoint his Brexit team
Other News 12:07
French minister tells Boris Johnson: don't ban our fishermen from your waters
Other News 12:02
On National Press Day Nar gathers media reps together at intellectual competition (PHOTO)
Society 12:00
Turkmenistan interested in agro-partnership with Argentina
Economy 11:51
First cargo delivered via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway from Turkey to Georgia
Finance 11:48