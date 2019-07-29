Turkmenistan increases export of fruits and vegetables

29 July 2019 09:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan continues to strengthen its positions as an exporter of fruits and vegetables, Trend reports referring to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

More than 15,000 tons of tomatoes and cucumbers were grown in greenhouses and sent abroad in 2019, which is almost twofold more compared to 2018. Moreover, over 7,500 tons of onions were shipped to foreign consumers. Vegetables worth $16 million and produced in greenhouses have been exported since the beginning of the year.

According to the statistics, the harvest of tomatoes grown in the country has exceeded the needs of the domestic market. Presently, there are sufficient volumes of vegetables in the domestic market.

At least 15,000 tons of fresh vegetables are planned to be harvested by the end of the year.

The Turkmen vegetables are in demand in Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The Turkmen products can be quite competitive in the European market.

