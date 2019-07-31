Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey down

31 July 2019 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In January-June 2019, 22 companies with Israeli capital were registered in Turkey, which is eight companies more than in the same period of 2018, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) told Trend on July 29.

The total capital of Israeli companies registered in January-June 2019 amounted to 4.168 million Turkish liras, while in January-June 2018, the total capital of registered Israeli companies was 11.630 million liras, TOBB noted.

In January-June 2019, most of Israeli companies with total capital of 4.043 million Turkish liras were registered in Istanbul city (21).

"During the reporting period, one Israeli company was registered in Antalya province," TOBB said.

In January-June 2019, a mining company, an industrial company, a construction company, a travel company, nine wholesale and retail trade companies, five real estate companies were registered in Turkey. Four companies with Israeli capital were involved in other sectors of the economy.

TOBB stressed that the total capital of nine Israeli wholesale and retail companies registered during the reporting period amounted to 2,300 million lira.

