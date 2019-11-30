German-Azerbaijani manager training program successfully continues for 10th year (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Under the joint organization of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), an event was held to mark the 10th anniversary of the German-Azerbaijani joint program on staff development in business management in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the agency.

Officials from Azerbaijan and Germany, entrepreneurs and managers participating in the program, as well as media representatives, in total, over 200 delegates attended the event, according to the report.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig, representative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy Heinz Hetmeier and Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of SMEs Orkhan Mammadov.

They shared their vision of economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the benefits for entrepreneurs from the implementation of the program.

Panel sessions were also held as part of the event on topics of new technologies in sales and marketing, innovations, the implementation of new ideas, the startup movement in Azerbaijan and Germany. The participants got acquainted with the exhibition of products of entrepreneurs and managers participating in the program.

Since 2009, the German-Azerbaijani joint program on staff development in business management in Azerbaijan has been implemented by Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. The coordinator of the program is the Agency for the Development of SMEs on the Azerbaijani side, and GIZ on the German side.

For 10 years, 442 entrepreneurs and managers took advantage of the program, and 88 of them women. As part of the program, about 50 percent of the participants of which are SMEs, over 60 events, trainings, seminars and study visits were implemented in 2009-2019.

Of all the entrepreneurs and managers involved in the program, 44 percent are engaged in the services sector, 26 percent in the manufacturing sector, 23 percent in the trade sector and 7 percent in other areas. Azerbaijani companies, which as part of the program established bilateral relations with German companies, to date have signed more than 350 agreements.

