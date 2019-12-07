Meeting of Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Oman held in Tehran

7 December 2019 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.7

Trend:

The 18th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Oman is held in Tehran on Dec. 7, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

The meeting is attended by Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani, and Oman Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy who are accompanied by high-ranking officials.

Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran Hamid Zadboom announced agenda of the bilateral talks.

"A number of economic, commercial, sporting, investment, and trade cooperation agreements will be signed between the two ministries,” said Zadboom.

“Trade, investment, industry, free zones, environment, electricity and gas are among the priority areas of the bilateral cooperation,” the deputy minister added.

