Over 21,000 tons of shrimp harvested in Iran’s Bushehr province

2 January 2020 09:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Some 21,767 tons of grown shrimp have been collected at 10 facilities operating in Iran’s Bushehr province, Deputy Director of the Bushehr Fisheries Department Soghra Ashraf said, Trend reports via IRNA.

Ashraf noted that besides, 1.8 billion of small shrimps have been released to 1,100 cages on the territory of 5,100 hectares.

The deputy director added that the shrimp production last Iranian year (March 21, 2018-March 21, 2019) amounted to 23,000 tons and a decrease of 1,200 tons was observed, compared to the preceding year.

Ashraf said that it was planned to grow 27,000 tons of shrimp in a cage on the territory of 5,500 hectares this year.

The deputy director noted that 90 percent of the produced shrimp is exported to China, Russia and countries around the Persian Gulf.

Iran’s Bushehr province is one of the main provinces of the country in the field of fish breeding, and 60 percent of total annual shrimp production in Iran accounts for this province.

