Online info system in Azerbaijan to unite all agricultural sector participants

10 January 2020 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Provision of subsidies to farmers through the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EKTIS) of Azerbaijan’s Agrarian Credit and Development Agency will make it possible to gather all participants of the agricultural industry under one platform, Chairman of the Agency Mirza Aliyev said, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry.

Aliyev noted that both farmers and suppliers of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, artificial insemination specialists and veterinarians are registered on the EKTIS website.

“The system will offer products and services, as well as prices, and farmers will be able to compare prices and choose the products and services they want,” the chairman added.

After transferring funds to the “farm card”, farmers will pay for purchases and services through POS terminals or online, Aliyev said.

“This platform will help establish subsidy ratios based on the prices offered by suppliers, as well as allow controlling them,” the chairman noted. “EKTIS will also serve as an online platform for orders and sales.”

From Jan. 1 this year, the new rules for subsidizing agricultural production are in force in Azerbaijan.

According to the regulation approved by the Azerbaijani presidential decree dated June 27, 2019, agricultural subsidies to farmers will be issued through the EKTIS system.

The new support mechanism applied in the field of agriculture, serves to increase accountability, transparency, ensure the efficient use of budgetary funds and simplify interaction with farmers.

