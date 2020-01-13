Georgia takes 18th place by income of wine export

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia took 18th place among the world’s top wine exporting countries in 2018 by income generated by sales, Trend reports with reference to “World’s top 60 wine exporting countries by value in 2018” report, published by American Association of Wine Economists (AAWE).

The top five wine exporting countries per income from wine sales in 2018 include France - $11 billion, Italy – $7.3 billion, Spain - $3.4 billion, Australia – $2.1 billion, and Chile - $1.9 billion.

As reported, Georgia takes 18th place in the ranking with an export value of $197 million in 2018.

In first 11 months of 2019, Georgia exported wine to 53 countries. Last year, Georgia increased export of wine to US by 48 percent (660,874 bottles), to Poland by 24 percent (3.7 million bottles), and to China by 1 percent (6.3 million bottles).

The other top wine export countries include Belarus – 68 percent (2.5 million bottles), Lithuania – 48 percent (653,322 bottles), Estonia – 27 percent (648,884 bottles), Germany – 40 percent (615,723 bottles), Israel – 81 percent (287,023 bottles).

Some 323 companies exported Georgian wine from January through November 2019.

In the reporting period, Georgia also exported 585,000 bottles of chacha (an increase of 63 percent) to 28 countries.

The total income from chacha export reached $1.6 million (an increase of 56 percent) in 11 months of 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news