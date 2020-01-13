Agricultural output volume in Iran’s Pars province revealed

13 January 2020 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran’s Pars province ranks second in Iran with about 10 percent share of agricultural production in the country, Director of the Pars Agricultural Department Mohammad Mehdi Ghasemi said, Trend reports referring to the department’s website.

Ghasemi noted that the province ranks first in Iran in terms of manufacture of 9 types of products.

The director added that more than 39,000 tons of figs per year (40 percent share in whole Iran), 13,600 tons of Damask roses (34 percent share in Iran) and 8,800 tons of dates (32.9 percent) are annually produced in the Pars province.

The official noted that 295,000 tons of pomegranate (32.2 percent share of total production in Iran), 22,500 tons of quince (29.1 percent) and 515,000 tons of grapes (17 percent) are annually produced in the province.

Pars province ranks first in Iran in terms of production of beans (31.9 percent), cotton (31.4 percent) and tomatoes (17 percent).

“As many as 55,800 tons of beans, 51,900 tons of cotton and 951,000 tons of tomatoes are annually produced in the province,” Ghasemi added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's official: Khaf-Herat railway to operate on condition of security in Afghanistan
Transport 18:02
Candidacies of some Iranian MPs for parliamentary elections unconfirmed
Iran 17:33
Iran reveals funds required to improve refineries’ production
Oil&Gas 17:29
Iran discloses amount of extracted mining materials in Ilam province
Business 17:27
Tehran to host Iran-Qatar economic co-op commission meeting
Business 17:17
Iranian company opens tenders to buy pneumatic spinning wrench, air hoist
Tenders 17:09
Latest
Azerbaijani investment company: Brent oil may fall in price
Finance 19:03
Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected Croatian president
Politics 18:58
Azerbaijani president congratulates federal chancellor of Austria
Politics 18:57
Iran hopes for further development of Iran-Oman relations in all spheres
Business 18:51
Demand at auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 18:45
Rice production up in Azerbaijan
Business 18:38
Azerbaijan’s Baku Textile Factory to increase knitwear export
Business 18:33
Iran's official: Khaf-Herat railway to operate on condition of security in Afghanistan
Transport 18:02
Candidacies of some Iranian MPs for parliamentary elections unconfirmed
Iran 17:33