Agricultural output volume in Iran’s Pars province revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran’s Pars province ranks second in Iran with about 10 percent share of agricultural production in the country, Director of the Pars Agricultural Department Mohammad Mehdi Ghasemi said, Trend reports referring to the department’s website.

Ghasemi noted that the province ranks first in Iran in terms of manufacture of 9 types of products.

The director added that more than 39,000 tons of figs per year (40 percent share in whole Iran), 13,600 tons of Damask roses (34 percent share in Iran) and 8,800 tons of dates (32.9 percent) are annually produced in the Pars province.

The official noted that 295,000 tons of pomegranate (32.2 percent share of total production in Iran), 22,500 tons of quince (29.1 percent) and 515,000 tons of grapes (17 percent) are annually produced in the province.

Pars province ranks first in Iran in terms of production of beans (31.9 percent), cotton (31.4 percent) and tomatoes (17 percent).

“As many as 55,800 tons of beans, 51,900 tons of cotton and 951,000 tons of tomatoes are annually produced in the province,” Ghasemi added.

