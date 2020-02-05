Int'l experts offer examples of agricultural development for Uzbekistan to consider

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

A round table meeting, with the participation of Polish, Austrian and Czech experts, was held in Tashkent, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek media.

Experts presented their vision of the planned reforms within the framework of the Strategy for the Development of Agriculture of Uzbekistan for 2020-2030.

In general, the Strategy for the Development of Agriculture for 2020-2030 identified 9 strategic priorities for the development of agriculture:

- Ensuring food security of the population;

- Creating a favorable agribusiness climate and value chains;

- Reducing the role of the state and increasing investment attractiveness;

- Ensuring rational use of natural resources and environmental protection;

- Development of modern public administration systems;

- Diversification of government spending in support of the sector;

- Development of the system of agricultural science, education, information and consulting services;

- Rural development;

- Development of a reliable system of industry statistics.

The experts discussed issues of developing value chains, state support for agriculture business and land reforms at the round table. They also presented several reports on main reforms implemented in Eastern and Central Europe in this direction.

Also, a general trend of reduction of direct support to agricultural producers was noted. It was stressed that in EU countries subsidies are based on two main directions: direct support aimed at maintaining the profitability of farmers, and subsidies to assist in the transition to organic agriculture, mining and other activities.

It was also noted that the EU countries are redirecting state support to support fundamental research, environmental protection and combating the effects of global warming.

Special attention of the participants was paid to privatization of agricultural land. As the experience of Central-Eastern European countries has shown, land transfer can lead to stagnation in the development of the sector, low investment attractiveness and soil degradation. As a result, some countries have introduced a moratorium on land privatization.

The message said that following the round table, experts will provide recommendations and proposals that would fit within the reforms carried out in Uzbekistan, which should be beneficial for the country's development.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news