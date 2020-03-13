Iran's Golgohar iron ore company increases production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company in Iran's Sircan region of Kerman province has increased its production by 3 percent within 11 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2019 through February 19, 2020), compared to the same period of the preceding year, Trend reports citing Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

Golgohar company produced 14.8 million tons of iron ore concentrate in 11 months.

According to the report, the company has fulfilled 96 percent of the plan for the year. The company produced 11.1 million tons of iron ore pellets in 11 months.

According to the report, total production of the company reached 26 million tons and increased by 2 percent compared to the same period last year.

Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company can produce 15 million tons of iron ore concentrate and over 10 million tonnes of pellets a year. In the future, the company plans to produce 30 million tons.